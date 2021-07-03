New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on late Friday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Meanwhile, a BJP legislative party meeting will be held at party headquarters Dehradun at 3 p.m. on Saturday to select his successor and central observer. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state unit in charge, and national General Secretary, Dushyant Gautam, and Kaushik will be present at the meeting. In other news, the Central government on Friday said pregnant women across the country are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid. The approval was given on the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms, and sports stadiums to open with strict protocols in place from July 5. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all breaking and latest news from India and across the world. Also Read - Enough Data to Show it is Better to Give 2 Different Covid Vaccine Shots: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw