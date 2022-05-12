Breaking News: A Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at Raipur airport on Thursday evening leaving two pilots dead, reported news agency PTI quoting a police official.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal Sent to 5-day ED Remand

Confirming the tragic news, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Twitter: "Both the pilots, Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died in the accident." The CM expressed grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Earlier, the pilots were said to be severely injured and shifted to Ramakrishna Hospital where they succumbed to the injuries, reported news agency ANI quoting police sources.