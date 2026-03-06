Home

Two Air Force pilots killed after IAF Sukhoi Su-30 crashes in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district killing two pilots.

In a tragic incident, two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed after a Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday during a training mission. The pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.

Taking to X, previously Twitter, the Indian Air Force wrote, “IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD… pic.twitter.com/zUtfUJ2ewr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 6, 2026

Speaking of Su-30MKI, it is a two-seater multirole long-range fighter jet manufactured by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. It is now built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF operates a fleet of over 260 Su-30MKI jets. A Sukhoi fighter plane had crashed in the Nashik district of Maharashtra in June 2024. Another Sukhoi-30 jet had crashed in January 2023, after taking off from the Gwalior airbase.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm. As per the Defence PRO, Guwahati, the Su-30 MKI reportedly lost radar contact in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, reported news agency ANI.

