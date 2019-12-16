New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday responded to the conviction of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and said he hopes that no efforts are made to save the Unnao rape accused.

“BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was found guilty on the day Nirbhaya rape incident completed seven years. A powerful politician will face punishment for his act due to strict monitoring by the Supreme Court. I hope no effort will be made to save him any longer,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

निर्भया रेप के 7 साल पूरे होने के दिन भाजपा के विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी पाए गए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कड़ी मॉनिटरिंग के कारण एक ताकतवर नेता को अपने किए की सजा भुगतनी पड़ेगी। मुझे उम्मीद है अब सेंगर को बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की जाएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2019

Notably, Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court earlier today convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a woman in Unnao, who was a minor in 2017. Giving out its verdict, the Court said the victim’s testimony was “truthful and unblemished” against a “powerful person”.

The four-time BJP MLA was declared guilty in the gruesome gangrape of Unnao minor on charges of kidnapping and rape, as well as an assassination attempt allegedly orchestrated by Sengar. The Delhi court will pronounce the quantum of sentence tomorrow, on December 17.

The Tis Hazari court had already framed charges against Sengar on August 9 under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) of the IPC and seevral sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.