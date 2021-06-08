New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday lifted the lockdown restrictions in all districts of the state as active COVID-19 cases declined and the recovery rate improved to 97.8%. However, the night curfew will continue in all districts of the state from 7 PM to 7 AM. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government began the unlock process in the state last month. Initially, it lifted the curfew for 20 districts. Last week, the curfew relaxations were extended to all districts, barring Meerut, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur. Also Read - Rajasthan Unlock: Lockdown Norms Relaxed From Today. Read New Guidelines For Shops, Offices And Travel Here

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths. The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083. Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri and 31 from Meerut among others, it said. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown Update: Extension or Further Relaxations? CM Nitish Kumar to Take Final Decision Shortly

Of the 81 fresh deaths, 24 have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine in Gorakhpur, seven in Bareilly, five in Prayagraj, four in Meerut, three each in Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau. Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jaunpur, Hapur, Mainpuri, Amroha, Pratagarh, Balrampur, Jalaun, Ballia and Hamirpur each reported one death, a health department bulletin said. Also Read - 'Take Inspiration From Mulayam': BJP Takes A Dig At Akhilesh Yadav After SP Founder Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,860 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients so far to 16,62,069. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 15,681 of which 9,286 are in home isolation.