Breaking News Updates, 15 June 2021: After having swelled up to more than 37 lakh cases in peak second wave, India’s active coronavirus infections have dropped below the 10 lakh mark after 66 long days. Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is expected to be available at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital today. At the same time, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed the reopening of lockdown by four weeks in view of rising concerns about the Delta strain of COVID-19. In other news, LJP president Chirag Paswan faced a huge blow after his attempts at reconciliation with the rebel MLAs were snubbed and his uncle Pashupati Paras was elected as the Parliamentary leader to represent the “real LJP” at the Lok Sabha. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Sputnik V Likely to be Available at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital From Today | Price, Efficacy And Other Details Here