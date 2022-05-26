Breaking News Updates 26 May, 2022: Heavy security is in place in Hyderabad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will spend two and a half hours in the city on Thursday to attend 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB). He will arrive at Begumpet Airport in the city from Delhi at 1.25 PM and will leave for Chennai at 3.55 PM. After landing at Begumpet Airport, Modi will fly to the ISB in a helicopter and after the event, will return to the airport by the same chopper. Annual celebrations at the ISB is the only programme to be attended by the PM during his brief visit.Also Read - Several Feared Dead as Taxi-Van Skids Off Zojila Pass in Jammu-Kashmir

Meanwhile, citing the deaths in the US' Texas elementary school shooting, the head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) asked on Wednesday: how many more children will die before leaders act? "Tragedy after tragedy, shooting after shooting, young life after young life: how many more children will die before government leaders act to keep children and their schools safe?" asked Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF. "Because until they do, these horrors will continue." The 19 children, a teacher and a school staff member who set off for school in the morning will never return home to their families, said Russell, adding that many more who witnessed the carnage will bear the emotional and psychological scars for the rest of their lives.

Also, Pfizer has announced it is to supply all its current and future patent-protected medicines and vaccines on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries and is talking to other big drugmakers about similar steps, The Guardian reported. Announcing an "accord for a healthier world" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the New York-based pharma firm pledged to provide all its products that are available in the US and Europe on a cost basis to 1.2 billion people in all 27 low-income countries such as Afghanistan and Ethiopia, plus 18 lower-middle-income countries including Ghana. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news from India and around the world.