New Delhi: In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kevadia district of Gujarat on Sunday.  This is the first time, the conference, a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders will be attended by jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of the three services. The PM is expected to arrive in his home state on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day.  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference.

Live Updates

  • 10:47 PM IST

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Secretariate to set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Parliament House Medical Centre for vaccination of MPs & their family members; vaccination to take place from March 9 in accordance with prioritization as guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Actor Johnny Lever received COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra earlier today.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports 10,187 new COVID-19 cases, 6,080 discharges, and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours

  • 8:04 PM IST

    MDMK has joined hands with DMK. The talks went well. DMK president MK Stalin has signed an agreement in which 6 Assembly constituencies have been allotted to MDMK: MDMK Chief Vaiko

  • 7:02 PM IST

  • 6:49 PM IST

    BJP’s Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh

  • 6:02 PM IST

    West Bengal: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya holds a door-to-door campaign in Kalighat Hawkers’ Market in Kolkata to invite people for PM Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground tomorrow.

  • 6:01 PM IST

  • 5:34 PM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee and 4-time TMC MLA, hints at joining BJP after she was denied ticket for state assembly polls.