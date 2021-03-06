New Delhi: In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kevadia district of Gujarat on Sunday. This is the first time, the conference, a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders will be attended by jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of the three services. The PM is expected to arrive in his home state on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference. Besides, India.Com will cover all the latest news as and when it happens to ensure that its readers don’t miss anything important. Stay tuned. Also Read - Breaking News: Rs 100 Will be Imposed on People For Not Wearing Mask in Indore



















