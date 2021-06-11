Breaking News Updates June 11, 2021: As India continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has started reporting less than 1 lakh single-day cases. After vaccination was suspended in several states including Delhi and Maharashtra for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines, the inoculation drive has picked up again as states received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services. And, amid reports of dissent in the UP government ahead of 2022 elections, CM Yogi Adityanath will be meeting PM Modi in Delhi today. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - No need to Vaccinate Those Who Had Documented COVID Infection: Health Experts to PM Modi