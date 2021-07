Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the curfew in the state by another week till July 13 with more relaxations.. The government has also allowed malls to operate at 50% capacity, however, markets will remain shut on weekends, i.e, on Saturdays and Sundays. “COVID-curfew extended till 6 am of July 13, 2021. Malls to reopen at 50% capacity and markets to remain closed on weekends”, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand Govt Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal as saying. Also Read - Uttarakhand Valley of Flowers Opens For Tourists: Timings, Covid Guidelines And More