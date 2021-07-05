Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the curfew in the state by another week till July 13 with more relaxations.. The government has also allowed malls to operate at 50% capacity, however, markets will remain shut on weekends, i.e, on Saturdays and Sundays. “COVID-curfew extended till 6 am of July 13, 2021. Malls to reopen at 50% capacity and markets to remain closed on weekends”, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand Govt Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal as saying. Also Read - Uttarakhand Valley of Flowers Opens For Tourists: Timings, Covid Guidelines And More

Full list of relaxations/restrictions here: Shops and business establishments have been allowed to open six days a week instead of five.

Gyms and coaching centres for job aspirants have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

Educational institutions, training institutes will remain closed till further orders.

Permission for online classes and distance learning remains in place.

Registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report not older than 72 hours will be compulsory for people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with 50 per cent of their capacity.