New Delhi: Mobile Internet services have been restored to Kargil, which falls under the newly created Union territory of Ladakh, on Friday after a 145-day ban.

The services were snapped across all platforms in the Kashmir valley on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5. However, the entire Ladakh was brought under communication clampdown after protests erupted in the newly created Union Territory against the move.

The Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, following which restrictions, including suspension of internet and pre-paid mobile services, were imposed along with Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that bars gathering of more than four persons.

In J&K, services were partially restored as some two dozen private subscribers were given back their connections after they signed a bond that they would use the internet services strictly for business purposes. Mobile internet services, however, are still not available in J&K.