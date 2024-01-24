Home

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Injured In Car Accident On Way To Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has suffered a head injury while she was travelling back to Kolkata from Burdwan.

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee got an injury on her forehead while she was returning to Kolkata with her car envoy. Notably, she was travelling by car because her helicopter could not fly due to bad weather, as per a report by news agency ANI.

While she was returning from Burdwan, a car suddenly came in front of her envoy, which led to the sudden application of breaks, and thus the accident occurred. During the accident, Ms Banerjee was seated in front beside the driver and was injured after her head hit the windscreen, a report in news agency PTI said.

(With inputs from agencies)

