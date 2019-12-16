New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday called for rioting in the name of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to end so that it can take suo moto cognisance of the incidents at Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The apex court was responding to a plea filed by senior advocates Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves to intervene into what they called ‘incidents of human rights violation against the country.’

Responding to the plea, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, “We will determine the rights but not in the atmosphere of riots. Let all of this stop and we will take suo moto cognisance. We are not against rights and peaceful demonstrations.”

On Gonslaves’ suggestion that a retired SC judge inquire into the matter, the CJI said that he will not hear the case if violence and destruction of public property continues.

“Just because they are students, they can’t take law and order into their hands. This can only be decided once things cool down. This is not the frame of mind when we can decide anything. Let the rioting stop,” added CJI Bobde.

The hearing will now resume on Tuesday.

Both Jamia and AMU, which have been witnessing protests against the CAA, witnessed police crackdown last night. While Delhi Police entered Jamia campus and detained students after protest against CAA turned violent, AMU students witnessed action after they gathered to protest against the Jamia crackdown.