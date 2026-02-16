Home

X down for multiple users in India as microblogging website crashes, users not able to…

X social media platform witnessed a massive outage in its global services at around 6 PM on Monday. Scroll down to know more.

X down: In a significant global development, multiple users from India and the world have reported outage in X, formerly Twitter. The outage left hundreds of users unable to access the app or load feeds across several regions, according to Downdetector. As of the recent update, the cause of the outage was not immediately clear. Also, Elon Musk’s social media platform X has not issued any statement regarding the massive global outage as of now.

What are the issues X users are facing?

According to Downdetector, more than 26,000 users reported outage in services at around 18:30 IST. Also, 46% users reported issues in Browser, 45% users reported issues with the X app. Notably, the last X outage was seen when Cloudflare service outage led to access problems and downtime for several websites, including X.

