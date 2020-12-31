New Delhi: Ahead of the new year’s celebrations and a fresh health scare owing to a new Coronavirus strain, a night curfew has been imposed in Delhi beginning 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1. For January 2, the night curfew will begin at 11 pm on January 1 and continue till 6 am on January 2. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: Bengaluru Apartment Complex Shut After 2 Test Positive For UK Variant

"Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11 pm of 31st Dec to 6 am of 1st Jan and 11 pm of 1 Jan to 6 am of 2nd Jan," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in an order.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposes night curfew in Delhi; Not more than five persons to assemble at public place, no new year celebration events, no gatherings at public places permitted from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1 Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan pic.twitter.com/EstAg05Wpx
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

“A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of COVID-19 cases in Delhi,” the order said.