New Delhi: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced night curfew in the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed. The night curfew will be imposed in the state between 11 PM to 5 AM.

The fresh restrictions come as Andhra Pradesh logged nearly 1,000 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours.