New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the review petition filed by the 2012 gangrape and murder case convict Akshay Singh after Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recused himself from the hearing on Tuesday as his nephew had once appeared in a hearing pertaining to the Nirbhaya case. A new three-judge bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Ashok Bhushan will now hear the matter at 10.30 AM.

The review plea, filed by Akshay Kumar, has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its 2017 verdict in which it upheld Akshay’s conviction in the gang-rape and murder case. All four men accused in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case are on the death row after the SC upheld their convictions and confirmed the death penalty to the criminals.

Following the Delhi High Court’s order awarding capital punishment to the four convicts — Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay in September 2013, they had knocked the doors of the apex court. Out of the six convicts, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail in the national capital.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted by a group of six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries.