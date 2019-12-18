Live Updates

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Nirbhaya Case LIVE: No immediate execution order, says Court

    In a parallel case going on in Patiala court over issuing of death warrant to the convicts, the court said it can’t issue an immediate order as there’s a chance that one of the convicts (Akshay Kumar) wants to file a mercy plea
  • 1:45 PM IST

    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: One step further on the way to justice, said Nirbhaya’s mother

  • 1:39 PM IST
    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: Petitioner can apply for mercy petition

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says seven days can be given to filing review and that one week is the time prescribed to file a mercy petition before the President. Court says the Petitioner can avail the relief of mercy petition within the time stipulated.
  • 1:37 PM IST
    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar Singh’s counsel tells the Supreme Court that convict wants to file a mercy petition before the President of India and seeks three weeks time to file it.
  • 1:31 PM IST

    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: No error in 2017 verdict, says SC

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: SC rejects the review plea

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: Verdict at 1 PM

  • 11:09 AM IST
    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: Death penalty should be abolished in India, argues Dr AP Singh

    Death penalty is a primitive method of punishment; execution kills the criminal and not the crime, also said that use of death penalty didn’t seem to be a deterrent effect to criminals and convicts, the lawyer said.
  • 11:05 AM IST
    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: Have New Facts, Says Lawyer AP Singh Who is Representing Convict Akshay

    Dr AP Singh has said that his client was under media pressure, public pressure & political pressure.
  • 11:03 AM IST

    Nirbhaya Case LIVE Updates: Can’t take books into account as it would set a dangerous trend, says Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the review petition filed by the 2012 gangrape and murder case convict Akshay Singh after Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recused himself from the hearing on Tuesday as his nephew had once appeared in a hearing pertaining to the Nirbhaya case. A new three-judge bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Ashok Bhushan will now hear the matter at 10.30 AM.

The review plea, filed by Akshay Kumar, has asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its 2017 verdict in which it upheld Akshay’s conviction in the gang-rape and murder case. All four men accused in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case are on the death row after the SC upheld their convictions and confirmed the death penalty to the criminals.

Following the Delhi High Court’s order awarding capital punishment to the four convicts — Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay in September 2013, they had knocked the doors of the apex court. Out of the six convicts, one was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar jail in the national capital.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted by a group of six men inside a moving bus in south Delhi before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries.