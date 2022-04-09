Breaking News: In an alarming update, as many as 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at NIT, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Covishield Vaccine Price Revised For Private Hospitals, Check Latest Rate Here

The information was given by Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal, Srinagar through an official communication. Also Read - UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council After Killings in Ukraine's Bucha

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Kerala Lifts All COVID-19 Curbs; Face Masks to Continue. Details Here