New Delhi: The National capital is on alert after a man from Tanzania tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday. Notably, this is the first such case from the capital city. “First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital”, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.Also Read - Travelling Amid Growing Omicron Threat? Check State-wise Flying Guidelines And Quarantine Rules Here | Full List

This is the fifth case of Omicron in the country. While the first two cases were detected in Karnataka. Third and fourth cases were reported from Gujarat’s Jamnagar and Maharashtra’s Dombivli respectively.

Samples of 12 out of 17 positive passengers were sent for genome sequencing and one of them, who arrived from Tanzania, tested Omicron positive according to preliminary reports: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/PNtcw5b5GY — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Omicron in Maharastra

Earlier on Saturday, a 33-year-old man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to Mumbai had tested positive for the Omicron. The man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport.

The patient who is exhibiting mild symptoms, is currently under treatment at a Covid centre in Kalyan-Dombivali. Unwilling to take any risks, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner I.S. Chahal on Saturday clamped stringent home isolation norms for all international passengers from the afflicted countries.

Omicron in Gujarat

Gujarat also registered its first Omicron case after a Zimbabwe resident, who arrived in Jamnagar, was found infected with Covid-19’s new mutant. “Samples of the 72-year-old Zimbabwe resident sent to Biotechnological Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad tested positive for Omicron. The patient is in isolation since his admission. We had traced all his close contacts, screened them and they tested negative. But we will conduct the test of all his contacts once again”, Nodal officer for Corona, GG Hospital told IANS.

As he had returned from Zimbabwe, an African nation and one of the “at risk” countries identified by the authorities, his samples were sent to Ahmedabad for genome sequencing, which tested positive. The man is believed to be a native of Jamnagar who has been living in Zimbabwe for many years.

Omicron in Karnataka

On December 2, two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing. Both persons had traveled from South Africa. The Karnataka government said that one of the two men found positive for the new variant of coronavirus ‘escaped’ after taking a Covid negative certificate from a private lab. Speaking to reporters, state Revenue Minister R Ashok asserted that a 66-year-old South African national, who arrived in Bengaluru on November 20, had tested Omicron-infected. He had been staying at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru. On November 23, he obtained a negative test report from a private lab, after which he ‘fled’ to South Africa.