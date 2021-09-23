Sonepat: Over 25 students were injured after the roof of a school building collapsed in Haryana’s Sonipat on Thursday. The incident has happened in Sonipat’s Gannaur. The injured students were rushed to Ganaur Community Hospital and are undergoing treatment.Also Read - THESE Trains to Halt At Haryana's Kanina Khas Station From Oct 7 | Deets Inside

As per a preliminary report, over three laborers have also been seriously injured in the accident. The media reports suggested that five students are in critical condition and have been referred to PGI in Khanpur.

A police team has reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. More details will be added.