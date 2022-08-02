Visakhapatnam: Around 50 workers fell sick and were admitted to a hospital after a gas leakage was reported at an apparel manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district. The workers were taken to the hospital after they complained of nausea and vomiting after the gas leakage. As per media reports, the workers were initially administered first aid in the medical centre at the SEZ and were later taken to nearby hospitals.Also Read - Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: 178 People Affected, Many Fall Unconscious And Suffer Vomiting; CM Orders Probe

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises," SP Anakapalle told news agency ANI.

Andhra Pradesh | A suspected gas leakage reported at a company in Achutapuram. A few women have been rushed to a hospital after they fell ill. Police are waiting for APPCB officials to arrive & assess the situation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wEmPXB3QNZ — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022



According to police, a few women fell ill after a gas leak was reported in a company located in Achutapuram. Police officials are waiting for APPCB officials to arrive and assess the situation.

However, this is not the first incident. A similar incident happened in the district on June 3 when more than 200 women workers fell sick after complaining of eyesore, nausea, and vomiting.