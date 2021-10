Srinagar: Over 700 ‘terrorist sympathisers’ have been detained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir after recent civilian killings, the NDTV reported.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: NIA Raids 16 Locations in 'ISIS-Voice of Hind', Bathindi IED Recovery Cases

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Covid Rules Further Relaxed; Shops, Bars to Open Normally For THIS Period