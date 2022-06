New Delhi: Pallonji Mistry, the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman, died on late Monday night. He was 93.Also Read - Top 5 Indian Serials Whose Cringeworthy And Terrible VFX Left Us In Splits - Watch Video

Pallonji Mistry breathed his last at his home in Mumbai, a senior official of the company was quoted as saying by TOI.