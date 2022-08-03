New Delhi: The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021, which sought to provide for protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority was withdrawn by Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) proposed 81 amendments in the Bill.Also Read - What Is Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill Passed By Lok Sabha

According to the JPC's proposed amendments, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. A Bill that would fulfill the requirements will be presented later.

The Bill governs the processing of personal data by: (i) government, (ii) companies incorporated in India, and (iii) foreign companies dealing with personal data of individuals in India. Personal data is the data which pertains to characteristics, traits or attributes of identity, which can be used to identify an individual. The Bill categorises certain personal data as sensitive personal data. This includes financial data, biometric data, caste, religious or political beliefs, or any other category of data specified by the government, in consultation with the Authority and the concerned sectoral regulator.