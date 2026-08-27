Training aircraft crashes near Ganga Barrage in Kanpur; Both pilots dead

Officials and emergency teams reached the crash site soon after the incident. The exact reason behind the crash has not yet been determined.

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Training aircraft crashes near Ganga Barrage in Kanpur; both pilots dead (Image: X.com)

A private twin-engine training aircraft crashed in an open field near Natthupurwa village, close to the Ganga Barrage in Kanpur on Thursday afternoon, reportedly killing both pilots on board. The four-seater aircraft crashed within the jurisdiction of Nawabganj police station, near the banks of the Ganga. The aircraft belonged to Garg Aviation, which operates as a local flight training school.

The two pilots, identified as Sachin Bhatia from Gujarat and Abhishek Pujari from Karnataka, took off from the Garg Aviation training centre in Kanpur at around 11:30 am. The aircraft crashed around 11:50 am while they were returning to the training centre.

Officials and emergency teams reached the crash site soon after the incident. The exact reason behind the crash has not yet been determined.

An investigation is expected to establish what went wrong and led to the aircraft losing control before crashing into the field.

The crash comes two months after a woman cadet pilot from New Delhi was injured after being struck by a spinning propeller while getting off a twin-engine training aircraft at Garg Aviation’s Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Kanpur.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)