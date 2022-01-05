New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi has to cancel his scheduled visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur due to ‘security lapse’, the government informed. As per the reports, the Prime Minister PM was stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes after some protesters blocked the road. “PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in statement.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Missed 10th Installment on Jan 1? Here's What Farmers Must do Next

The Ministry asserted that it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government. Besides, state Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. “Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport”, MHA said. Also Read - Newly Built COVID Hospital to National Highways: PM Modi to Launch 22 Developmental Projects in Poll-bound Manipur Today

Hitting out at the Punjab government, BJP national president JP Nadda said,”It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab.”

“The state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors. To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain any one who believes in democratic principles”, he tweeted slamming the Punjab government.

Infuriated over the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma has asked CM Charanjit Singh Channi to step down from his post. “BJP workers buses were also targeted. Police lathicharged our workers who were on the way to the rally,” he stated.