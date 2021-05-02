New Delhi: Moments after massive success in West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021, Mamata Banerjee’s chief election strategist and head of IPAC, Prashant Kishor has said he was going to “quit this space”. In a chat with NDTV’s Srinivasan Jain after the election results made it clear that Mamata Banerjee was storming to power in Bengal, Kishor said, “I am happy that IPAC has helped TMC and MK Stalin to victories in the polls. But I want to take a break and hand over IPAC to young hands and spent some time with my family.” Asked repeatedly, Kishor said, “I am serious and don’t want to do this any more.” Kishor is being hailed by many for the TMC’s and DMK successes in Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively. Also Read - Live Score RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Match Updates: Kane Opts to Bowl Against Rajasthan as Warner Misses Out

Kishor also questioned the Election Commission for dragging the Assembly elections for over 45 days in Bengal.

"The role of Election Commission needs to be seen. It made everyone suffer for 45 days just because you wanted to give the BJP an extra edge."

“The way Election Commission is running the elections is completely partial. They gave them [BJP] a free a hand,” Kishor.