The Centre also added that the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.
The health ministry also added that about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received already at least one COVID vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both doses.