New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said the precaution doses will now be available for al above 18 years of age from 10th April at private vaccination centres. Giving details, the ministry said those who are 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres. Earlier, the Centre had started these booster shots for those above 60 and healthcare workers.

The Centre also added that the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

The order from the Heath Ministry means unlike the booster shots announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60, the third jab will not be free for most adults.

Precaution doses to be now available to 18+ population group from 10th April at private vaccination centres: Ministry of Health — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022