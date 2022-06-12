Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Pakistan is once again using social media to defame India after row over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a TV debate as the majority of the users who interacted on the hashtag were from Pakistan, reported Digital Forensics Research and analytics centre (DFRAC). Out of more than 60,000 users analysed, majority of them were the non-verified users who all interacted with the hashtags. 60,020 were the non-verified accounts from different nations who all interacted on the hashtags with more than 7,100 accounts from Pakistan. With a lot of baseless and misleading news playing with the minds of people, the digital medium of Pakistan and the users have shared many deceptive images. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Hundreds Arrested; Mamata, Yogi Warn Of Stern Action Against Rioters | Top Developments

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Telangana: Situation under control in Adilabad after tension over social media post | The situation was brought under control by police after there were tensions over a social media post, police said.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Pakistan runs disinformation campaign against India after row over remarks on Prophet: According to DFRAC, several media houses including Pakistani Ary news had run wrong news that Oman’s grand Mufti announced Boycott of Indian Product. Although, he had criticised the remark on Prophet Mohammed and asked all Muslims to unite against it. But, the claim that he started the Boycott India trend is misleading. Likewise, Pakistan’s former ambassador Abdul made a wrong claim that Expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal is the brother of Industrial Jindal.