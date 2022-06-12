Prophet Remarks Row LIVE: Pakistan is once again using social media to defame India after row over remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a TV debate as the majority of the users who interacted on the hashtag were from Pakistan, reported Digital Forensics Research and analytics centre (DFRAC). Out of more than 60,000 users analysed, majority of them were the non-verified users who all interacted with the hashtags. 60,020 were the non-verified accounts from different nations who all interacted on the hashtags with more than 7,100 accounts from Pakistan. With a lot of baseless and misleading news playing with the minds of people, the digital medium of Pakistan and the users have shared many deceptive images. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Hundreds Arrested; Mamata, Yogi Warn Of Stern Action Against Rioters | Top Developments