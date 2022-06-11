New Delhi: Two people were killed while 10 injured amid violent protests against the controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal.Also Read - Activists Take Royal Sand Bath In Waterless Yamuna On The Occasion Of Ganga Dussehra

Earlier, Delhi Police had registered two FIR– one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand in connection to the Prophet remarks row.