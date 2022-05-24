Hyderabad: A few protesters on Tuesday set Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu’s house set on fire as a fresh violence broke out over renaming of a district. Notably, the Violence broke out in Andhra Pradesh’s Amalapuram town after the police lathi-charged a group of people who were opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.Also Read - There Will Be A Sensation In Country: KCR After Meeting Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav In Delhi

In the violence, the protesters set the house of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu on fire. However, the minister and his family members were evacuated to safety by the police. Also Read - THIS State Increases Upper Age Limit For Police, Fire Service Recruitments

#WATCH | People staged a protest in Andhra Pradesh over renaming the Konaseema district. Severals resorted to stone-pelting and set fire to vehicles targeting police, 20 police personal injured. pic.twitter.com/3pHqcB0PBC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

Apart from this, a police vehicle and a bus of an educational institution were also set on fire by the protesters. As per reports, several policemen were injured as the protsters pelted stones at the police.

“It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book,” the Home Minister said in a statement.

The new Konaseema district was on April 4 carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari. Recently, the state government had issued a preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and invited objections, if any, from the people.