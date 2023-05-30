Home

News

India

Protesting Wrestlers To Immerse Medals In River Ganga Today, Begin Hunger Strike At India Gate

Protesting Wrestlers To Immerse Medals In River Ganga Today, Begin Hunger Strike At India Gate

Breaking: Protesting Wrestlers to Immerse Medals in Ganga in Haridwar Today

Breaking: Protesting Wrestlers to Immerse Medals in Ganga in Haridwar Today

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers, who were recently detained and removed from their agitation site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, on Tuesday said they will immerse their medals in River Ganga and then sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate.

“We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm,” said the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES