Protesting Wrestlers To Immerse Medals In River Ganga Today, Begin Hunger Strike At India Gate

Updated: May 30, 2023 1:13 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

New Delhi: The protesting wrestlers, who were recently detained and removed from their agitation site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, on Tuesday said they will immerse their medals in River Ganga and then sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate.

“We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm,” said the wrestlers, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

