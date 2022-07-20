Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Admitted To Apollo Hospital: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital on Wednesday evening after he complained of a stomachache. On further medical investigations conducted by the hospital, the diagnosis is reportedly a stomach infection. On the other hand, it is being reported that Bhagwant Mann had got admitted for a routine checkup. Earlier in the day, the Punjab CM had tweeted about the encounter near Amritsar in which two gangsters associated with Sidhu Moosewala’s murder were gunned down.Also Read - Traffic Likely to be Hit on Thursday Due to Sonia Gandhi’s Questioning | Details Here

As per media reports, the hospital sources said that some tests were done on Wednesday the reports of which are yet to come and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann may have to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

48-year-old Bhagwant Mann got married to Gurpreet Kaur on July 7 this month.

Further details are awaited.