Chandigarh: In a surprising move, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the post and said he will continue to serve the party. In the letter to Congress High Command Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he cannot compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state. Notably, Sidhu was being seen as a major contender for the Chief Minister face in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

The move from the leader comes barely 10 days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the state chief minister. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu made the announcement and shared the letter he had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Sidhu said in his letter sent to Gandhi.

Copy of the resignation letter:

The decision from the veteran leader comes ahead of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit amid speculation about his future course of action. Notably, this is Captain Singh’s first visit to the national capital after he resigned on 18 September.

Here are the Live Uodates:

3:40 PM: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweets after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress President; calls him “not a stable man”

It must be noted that Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief earlier in July amid rift within the Punjab Congress. Apart from Sidhu, Congress had also appointed four working presidents for the Punjab unit — Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

In the resignation letter, he said he cannot compromise on the future of Punjab, however, he did not explain about the “compromise” part mentioned in the letter.

Media reports claim that Sidhu was disappointed as he wasn’t named the chief minister after Amarinder Singh. The reports also claimed that he did not meet Sonia Gandhi or top Congress leadership before taking the decision to quit the post.

The internal rift between Singh and Sidhu started in 2019 and escalated this year and the decision to elevate Sidhu as the chief of the party’s state unit was taken by the Congress high command in a bid to end infighting ahead of the assembly elections next year.