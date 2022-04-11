New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday. The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, “In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz.”Also Read - Parag Agarwal: Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter's Board

Punjab Congress' official Twitter handle hacked. pic.twitter.com/wXcNuKjsoQ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, April 9, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was hacked briefly. A case was registered in connection with the matter at the Cyber Crime police station here.

The hackers had replaced the profile picture with a cartoon and posted hundreds of tweets before the handle.