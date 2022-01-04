New Delhi: In view of a surge in Covid cases, the Punjab government has decided to impose a night curfew across the state to break the chain of transmission. A night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be imposed in the state till January 15. Besides, schools and colleges will also remain shut amid rising coronavirus cases. The fresh restrictions come into effect after CMCharanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.Also Read - Fresh Restrictions Likely in Delhi? DDMA to Take Final Decision in Today's Meeting | LIVE Updates

Fresh list of restrictions in Punjab

Night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till January 15

Pubs, restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity

Buses to operate with 50 per cent occupancy

Only fully vaccinated staff to attend Govt, pvt offices

Schools, colleges closed

Gyms to remain closed

Cinemas halls, malls to operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated.

Earlier on Monday, the Chandigarh administration had decided to close Rock Garden and Bird Aviary Park with immediate effect.

Notably, Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past few days. Yesterday a person died and 419 fresh COVID cases were surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 6,05,922. So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state. The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before.

Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 75 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 66,136. The death toll stood at 1,079 with as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city rose to 383 from 321 on Sunday while the number of recoveries was 64,674.