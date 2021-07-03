Dehradun: Putting an end to the political crisis in the state, the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party on Saturday selected Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister of the state during the meeting. The development comes a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as chief minister after a less than four-month stint. Also Read - Uttarakhand Crisis LIVE: Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed As New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Ending days of speculation about a change of guard in the state, Rawat on Friday handed over his resignation letter to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at 11 PM on Friday, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday. Also Read - Who Will be The New CM of Uttarakhand After Tirath Singh Rawat? Here's List of Probable Names

The legislature party meeting started at the BJP headquarters at 3 PM in the presence of central observer Narendra Tomar and BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

All the MLAs were asked to be present at the meeting, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, who chaired the meeting, said.

However, the names of nearly half a dozen MLAs have already begun doing the rounds as probables for the top job, including Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami. A section of party leaders have also suggested the name of former chief minister and Doiwala MLA Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Their argument is that with less than a year to go for the next assembly polls it is safe to reinstate Trivendra Singh Rawat, who has the experience of helming the affairs of the state, rather than gambling on a new candidate.

Even Tirath Singh Rawat had emerged as the surprise choice of the party for chief minister belying all speculation when Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by him in March this year.

The choice is by no means easy for the BJP as the new chief minister also has to lead the party to the next assembly polls, which are due early next year.

(With inputs from PTI)