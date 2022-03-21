Dehradun: Putting an end to all speculations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Pushkar Singh Dhami as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, which means he will continue as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term. The announcement comes a day after a meeting of the top BJP leadership was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence to discuss the government formation in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.Also Read - Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Check Full List Of Winners Constituency-Wise

Pushkar Singh Dhami announced as the leader of the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party Legislature Party. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/oh7KVRuPBo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2022

"The key agenda of discussion was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand where incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the Assembly polls despite the party winning a two-third majority," a party insider had said.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022

Winning 46 seats in the 70-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stormed to power in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term in the recently concluded polls. However, Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from his Khatima constituency in Udhamsingh Nagar district. He was defeated by Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. On March 11, Dhami had resigned from his post of Uttarakhand CM.