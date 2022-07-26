New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained by Delhi Police at Vijay Chowk while he along with other party leaders were taking out a protest march against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case. Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken. “India is a police state, Modi is a king,” Rahul Gandhi alleged. He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament. “I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President’s house. But the police are not allowing us,” Gandhi said.Also Read - Assault On Truth: Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, Others React to AltNews Founder Mohammad Zubair's Arrest
Rahul Gandhi Detained at Vijay Chowk: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story
- Earlier in the day, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and several other party MPs were also taken into custody.
- “We’re protesting as per the instruction of the police. All of this is a conspiracy by PM Modi & Amit Shah to completely destroy the Opposition and muzzle our voices. We won’t be scared, our fight will continue”, said Kharge.
- The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party’s strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time.
- Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.
- She reached the federal agency’s office in Vidyut Lane flanking the APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11 am accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
- The 75-year old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21 where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.
- The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
- Officials have said all Covid-appropriate protocols have been put in place for the high-profile session like stationing of doctors and an ambulance, ‘Covid negative’ certificates of investigators and proper physical distancing between Gandhi and the team of investigators.
- The Congress has slammed the agency’s action against its top leadership and termed it as “political vendetta”.
- The Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricade the entire over one kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area.