Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As Lok Sabha MP Day After Conviction In 2019 Defamation Case

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala, was on Friday disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Earlier in the day, he attended the Lok Sabha session, however, he could not speak as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, adjourned the proceedings till noon due to protests by both the Opposition and Treasury Benches.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat reads.

Reacting to development, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “I am stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy.”

The development comes a day after a Surat court sentenced the Wayanad MP to two years in prison over a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks during an election speech in Kolar in Karnataka.

