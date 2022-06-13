New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, for around nine hours, was asked to appear before it again on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, reported news agencies quoting officials. They said the questioning on Monday continued well past 9 pm and would end soon.Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill to Replace Governor With CM Mamata as Chancellor of State-Run Varsities

Gandhi, who entered the headquarters of the federal agency in central Delhi around 11.10 am, was put to questioning about 20 minutes later after he finished some brief legal proceedings and marked his attendance. He was allowed by the ED to leave for lunch around 2:10 pm and he returned for the questioning around 3:30 pm, officials said.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.