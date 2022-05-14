Agartala: Soon after Biplab Dev tendered his resignation, the leaders at the BJP legislature party meet declared BJP Tripura chief and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday. “Manik Saha will be the new Chief Minister of Tripura, Union Minister and BJP central observer,” Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.Also Read - Who Will be Next CM of Tripura After Biplab Deb? List of Probable Names Doing The Round

Earlier in the day, Biplab Kumar Deb said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya. He made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

“Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me — whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state,” Deb told reporters.

“The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister,” he added.

It must be noted that Deb had gone to New Delhi on Thursday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for a confabulation on the party’s affairs in the Northeastern state.

“The people want a long-term BJP government here, if a person like me works for the organisation, obviously it will help the cause,” he said.

Notably, Deb was appointed the chief minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule. There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP’s state unit.

Who is Manik Saha?