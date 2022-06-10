Ranchi: The nation-wide protests over now suspended BJP leader, Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks over Mohammed Prophet has intensified. News reports coming from Ranchi suggest that city SP was injured while trying to control the protesting crowd. There were strong protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad as well following the Friday Namaz in city mosque. Protesters also thronged the stairs of Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid over the remarks made my two leaders.Also Read - West Bengal: Cop Kills Woman Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, Later Shoots Self

Police resort to firing, lathi-charge to disperse the crowd pelting stones in #Ranchi while protesting against the controversial statement given on Prophet Muhammad by senior BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Several people, policemen injured during the incident. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/VP58MwZ9s6 — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) June 10, 2022

Protests begin in Ranchi as Muslims all around the country get together against BJP Spokesperson's

statements against the Prophet ﷺ #ArrestNupurSharmaBJP pic.twitter.com/RNqQAf3mL0 — Samreen (@ohmygodsamreen) June 10, 2022

Earlier, protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

A senior police officer said that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

The protest that was carried out peacefully lasted for 10-15 minutes.

This is a developing story.