New Delhi: Ranjit Sinha, former CBI chief passed away on Friday morning. Coronavirus is suspected as the reason for his demise. Also Read - CBI Begins Preliminary Inquiry To Probe Allegations Against Anil Deshmukh On Bombay HC’s Order

Sinha was a 1974 batch retired IPS officer who held various senior posts including that of CBI director and DG ITBP. He passed away today around 4:30 am in Delhi. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt, Anil Deshmukh Move SC Against High Court Order Directing CBI Probe Against Ex-Minister

Sinha was born in Jamshedpur and trained to be a geologist from the Patna University but joined the Bihar cadre of the Indian Police Service (IPS) when he was 21 years old. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: CBI to Take Over Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against Priyanka Singh - All You Need to Know