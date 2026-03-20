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Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania injured in major speedboat accident in Maldives

Singhania was immediately rescued, airlifted to Mumbai, and is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Published date india.com Updated: March 20, 2026 10:50 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Speedboat Accident, Maldives, Male, Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, Mumbai, Felidhoo
Gautam Singhania (File)

New Delhi: Raymond Group Chairman, Gautam Singhania, was injured in a major speedboat accident in the Maldives on Friday, 20 March 2026. According to reports, he has been brought back to Mumbai.

The incident occurred when his speedboat capsized. There were seven people on board the boat, including Singhania. Singhania was immediately rescued, airlifted to Mumbai, and is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Two Indians remain missing following this accident. A spokesperson for Gautam Singhania has confirmed this incident. The accident occurred near the Felidhoo region of the Maldives.

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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