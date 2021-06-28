Shimla: At least nine people have died after a car fell into a ditch near Bag Pashog village of Pachhad area in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday evening. Bodies are yet to be identified, said DSP Bir Bahadur, Paonta Sahib. According to police reports, the vehicle was carrying a marriage party. Also Read - From July 1, No E-Pass Required For Travellers to Visit Himachal Pradesh | Check Details

Himachal Pradesh | Nine people died after their car fell into a ditch near Bag Pashog village in Pachhad area of Sirmaur district. Bodies unidentified: DSP Bir Bahadur, Paonta Sahib pic.twitter.com/JvIPcqJlVY — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Aims to Vaccinate All Residents of State With First COVID Dose by July 25

This is breaking news, more details are awaited. Also Read - Bus Overturns at Yamuna Expressway, Over 30 People Injured; Few Critical