New Delhi: A Russian national was on Monday detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper leak case.

Giving details, the CBI said the accused had helped in tampering with the iLeon software, the platform used for conducting the JEE Mains examinations.

"The CBI is interrogating a Russian national after taking him over from Bureau of Immigration at IGI Airport, Delhi, where he was detained on his arrival from Kazakhstan based on LOC issued by CBI in software tampering case of JEE Mains 2021. He was main hacker in the case," the CBI said in a statement.