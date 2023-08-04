Home

BREAKING: SC Refuses To Stay ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In its judgement, the apex court clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

Meanwhile, the ASI began its survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex at 7: AM on early Friday morning amid tight security arrangements in and around the premises.

This js a developing story. More details to follow.

