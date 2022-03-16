New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme introduced by the Central government for ex-servicemen and said that it found no legal mandate that pensioners who hold the same rank must be given the same pension. A three-Judge Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath held that there is no legal mandate that everyone who held the same rank must have the same pension. “We find no constitutional infirmity in the OROP principle adopted”, the bench said in the judgment pronounced today.Also Read - SC to Pronounce Verdict On Plea Seeking OROP in Armed Forces with Automatic Revision Today

The bench has however directed that the re-fixation exercise as per the policy should be carried out with effect from July 1, 2019 and the arrears should be paid to the pensioners within 3 months.

The Court further said that a refixation exercise must be conducted by the government for a period of 5 years with regard to pension payable to Army personnel as stated in the OROP policy in accordance with the November 7, 2015 notification. "Refixation exercise to be carried out from July 1, 2019. And arrears to be paid to Army personnel within 3 months," the Bench ordered.

What is OROP?

The ‘One Rank One Pension’ rule means that retired soldiers of the same rank and length of service will receive the same pension, regardless of their date of retirement.

As per the scheme, the benefit will be with effect to 1 July 2014 and arrears will be paid in four half-yearly installments. All Army widows will be paid arrears in one installment and OROP will be fixed on the basis of the 2013 calendar year.

Since when was it pending and when did it come into effect?

It was pending for over four decades. It came into effect in 2018.