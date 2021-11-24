Delhi School Reopening News: As the air quality significantly improved from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday for the first time in the last 10 days, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutes from November 29, Monday. “Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi”, news agency ANI quoted Environment minister Gopal Rai as saying.Also Read - Delhi Govt's First Train Carrying Senior Citizens to Ayodhya For Pilgrimage to Start on THIS Date

Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/2qXPgbKBJb — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Due to the rising air pollution, the Delhi government had shut schools as well as offices for a week. Besides, it had extended work from home for GNCTD officials till November 26. However, after the marginal improvement in the city’s air quality, the ban on construction activities was lifted, but strict monitoring by 585 teams continued across the city. Also Read - Alert: 7,128 Cases Of Dengue In Delhi So Far In 2021; 1,851 In Last Week Alone. Details Here